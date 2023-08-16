Lil's Park rendering

A concept plan by Teska Associates Inc., of Evanston, shows the vision for the expansion of Lil’s Park in Bradley.

 Teska

BRADLEY — Weather permitting, Kankakee County youngsters — or “seasoned” adults for that matter — could be playing in the new Bradley splash pad on Memorial Day weekend 2024.

At Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting, the board approved a contract with Kankakee-based Piggush Simoneau Inc. for construction management services for what will likely be a $3-million overhaul of Lil’s Park, just east of the East North Street and the Illinois Route 50 intersection.

As construction manager, PSI will receive a 3% fee based on the total cost of the project. If the project were to come in, for example, at $3 million, PSI would earn $90,000.

