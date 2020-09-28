Around 80 carts took part in lighted golf cart parade Saturday hosted by the Village of Manteno and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce. The event combined the village’s annual Oktoberfest lighted parade and annual golf cart parade.
More than $750 in prizes are up for grabs for participants, with winners being announced today for the top three best lighted and decorated carts.
