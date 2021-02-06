"As John Bowling’s successor, a tangible and intangible thing is going on right now. An inheritance goes into my hand, like facilities or endowment, but legacy gets into my heart. People might discover I operate in a different style, but there is no gap between John and me on values. In this, his legacy continues."

"He really turned [ONU] from a college to a true university. He added a lot of leadership to many committees and projects that went on here in the village and throughout the county. He was always one that you could count on and call on when you needed direction on something. He always had good common sense with projects going on. He's going to be missed, for sure."

John Bowling

Education

• Holds a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees and two earned doctorates.

• Was chosen as a resident fellow for post-doctoral studies at Harvard University.

• Was honored by Olivet in 2007 with the conferral of the Doctor of Divinity degree as part of the University’s centennial celebration.

Career

• Is the longest-serving president in ONU’s history with 30 years.

• Was selected as both the CASE District V Chief Executive Leader in 2020 and the Citizen of the Year by the Chamber of Commerce.

• Received the Community Alliance Beacon Award in recognition of service, vision and leadership in the community.

• Received Samaritan of the Year by Riverside HealthCare Foundation.

• Was elected twice as general superintendent for the Church of the Nazarene, the highest position of leadership within the international denomination. Both times, he turned the position down to continue at ONU. “It was a significant honor, but I just felt like my preparation, my calling, was to work at Olivet,” stated John Bowling, who urges graduating seniors to not only consider the value of looking for a career, but also look for a calling.

Writing

During his tenure, Bowling has published over 65 articles and seven books. All of the proceeds from each book have been used to create student scholarships at Olivet.

“I’ve really grown to like it [writing],” said Bowling, who is considering to continue writing during retirement. “It fits with my work in some ways.”

Community involvement

From formerly being on the board at United Way, to being on the Chamber of Commerce boards, as well as two different bank boards, to 15 years on the board at Riverside and was vice-chairman of that board for a long time, there isn’t much of a stone unturned in Bowling’s community outreach.

“I felt like I wanted to take the lead in branching out, volunteering, giving my time and energy and resources to help the community," he said. "Because, as the community gets better, we all get better."