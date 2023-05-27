When she looks back, the time Kim Richey’s sons Kyle and Nathan spent in the hospital after their car accident is a bit of a haze.

Sleep deprived and overwhelmed during those initial few days, it’s hard for Kim to recall the exact circumstance or conversation that led to Kyle’s organs being donated after he died from his injuries in the September 2012 crash.

But nearly 11 years later, there’s no doubt in Kim’s mind that it’s what Kyle would have wanted.

