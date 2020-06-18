BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Public Library will resume normal business hours starting Monday, July 6.
For the health and safety of our staff and community, the library is asking that patrons wear masks and maintain social distance inside the library.
Available services include checking out books, picking up holds, making copies, scanning items, sending faxes, printing and limited computer use. Curbside pickup will continue to be available.
The library is located at 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-933-1727 or visit kmoore@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
