Local libraries work together to bring their patrons the most options possible. Part of that effort is lending books between libraries, an effort made possible by a courier system that transports items. That system has been paused since late March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
And now that libraries are reopening their return bins and materials are starting to come back in, the system is not in place to return them to the library from which they came.
So, to fill the gap, staff from libraries in Bourbonnais, Bradley, Kankakee, Limestone, Manteno, and Peotone met up Wednesday to exchange books. Participating were Samantha Wilhoyt, Bourbonnais circulation supervisor; Jodie DePatis, Bradley director; Vicki Forquer, Kankakee adult services supervisor; Lynne Noffke, Limestone director; Jamie Lockwood, Manteno director; and Noreen Bormet, Peotone director.
The idea to make the exchange themselves in the interim came from Peotone library director Noreen Bormet and a member of the Kankakee Area Library Association. Now that the materials are at their original destinations, they’ll be quarantined and processed before being put back on the shelves and available for checkouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!