...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...
Kankakee River at Momence affecting Kankakee County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.
A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected this evening.
...FLOOD WARNING FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Localized flooding due to an ice jam. River ice spotters
and satellite imagery indicate nearly continuous ice cover and
intermittent ice jamming beginning near Kankakee and extending
approximately 14 miles upstream to near Momence.
* WHERE...Kankakee River at Momence.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of overbank areas and low-lying roadways near
and upstream of the ice jam.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 4.3 feet.
- Forecast...Based upon past ice jams occurring under similar
conditions, the river will likely climb to near flood stage
and stay elevated while the ice jam remains in place.
Additional ice cover remains in place upstream. Any shifting
of ice may worsen the ice jam with little notice.
- Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
