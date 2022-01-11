Daily Journal logo

KANKAKEE — The Martin Luther King Jr. Open House set for Saturday at the Kankakee Public Library has been rescheduled.

The open house will now be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26. The event had to be rescheduled because the library is closed except for curbside service. All other events this weekend for Martin Luther King Jr. holiday observance will go on as planned.