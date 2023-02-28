battle of the books

The winning team from the Battle of the Books was The Page Turners, including captain Harper Linnell, JoElle Meister, Aurilla Carrigan, Carson Mayer and Luca Nims.

 Submitted Photo

BOURBONNAIS — On Feb. 17, a total of 67 fifth- and sixth-graders participated in their first-ever Battle of the Books.

The event was a collaboration between Liberty Intermediate School and Bourbonnais Public Library.

Liberty students collectively read more than 1,000 books between October and February.

