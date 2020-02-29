BOURBONNAIS — Construction on the Liberty Intermediate School expansion is 67 percent complete and progressing ahead of schedule, Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53 officials say.
The Bourbonnais Elementary School Board approved the expansion project last March in anticipation of job growth in the area and the need to accommodate larger enrollment numbers.
The expansion will add 15 new classrooms, a new gymnasium and a two-lane pick-up and drop-off road.
Currently, the school holds the district’s fifth- and sixth-graders. The district will move its fourth-graders into the new classrooms next school year, which in turn will open up classroom space in the elementary schools.
Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, provided an update on the project to the school board Tuesday.
Crawford said about $3.8 million has been paid to date for construction work, and only $8,000 has been used out of $300,000 planned for contingencies. The project will cost about $7 million in total.
The completion date for the classrooms and gym was originally set for July 20, but the target is now the end of April, he said.
“A lot of that had to do with the weather holding out for us and allowing us to do a lot of outside work this fall that we were originally thinking would be pushed into the spring,” Crawford said.
By the end of April, construction is expected to be whittled down to a punch list where officials will walk through the facility and take note of any minor adjustments and cleanup that still need to be done.
The plan is to host the April school board meeting at Liberty so people can tour the new space.
Asphalt and landscaping work and moving in furniture will begin after school lets out this summer so fifth- and sixth-grade classes will not be disturbed, he said.
“By the beginning of August, we’ll have teachers and staff getting the new classrooms ready for the school year just like usual,” Crawford said.
The school board had been talking about expanding to accommodate more students for the past couple of years, particularly with expectations of job growth at CSL Behring, Nucor Steel and other future developments, he said.
Interim Superintendent Margaret Longo said enrollment at Liberty is currently just short of 800.
“We are one of few districts in the area that is growing,” she said. “We want to keep up with that growth.”
The expansion project did not require a rise in property taxes, Longo added.
It is being partly funded by the money the district received from selling Robert Frost Elementary School in 2016 as well as the operating funds it has saved since closing the school.
With the expansion, the district is expected to be able to accommodate up to 3,400 students.
