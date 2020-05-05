BOURBONNAIS — The expansion at Liberty Intermediate School is 80 percent complete and nearly ready to host fourth, fifth and sixth graders next school year.
Dennis Crawford, chief school business official for Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, told the school board during its April 28 meeting that construction on the project is “moving right along.”
The board approved purchases for some final details on the project, including repavement of the south parking lot for $57,844 and a cleaning of the whole building’s exterior masonry for $6,197.
The funds will come from the project’s $300,000 contingency budget, of which around $15,000 has been used, Crawford said. The project costs about $7 million in total.
“We’ve done an excellent job with [budgeting],” he said. “Not a whole lot of surprises in the things that came up.”
Crawford said the need to repave the south parking lot came up while construction crews were redoing the sidewalks and drive areas around the building.
“It has taken a beating from buses,” he said. “It was never built to take all the weight of buses that have been driving over it, and it is just starting to crumble, crack and we’re having water pools.”
Washing the building’s exterior masonry will clean mold buildup off the old section of the building and help the old and new parts look consistent and age together, he said.
The board approved the Liberty expansion project last March in anticipation of job growth in the area and the need to accommodate larger enrollment numbers. The expansion will add 15 new classrooms, a new gymnasium and a two-lane pick-up and drop-off road.
The school currently is used for the district’s fifth- and sixth-graders. The district plans to move its fourth-graders into the new classrooms next school year, which in turn would open up classroom space in the elementary schools.
At a February board meeting, Crawford said the target for substantial completion on the project would be the end of April. The anticipated date was initially set at July 20, but construction progressed ahead of schedule due to good weather.
As of the mid April, the project was 80 percent complete, he said.
Before board meetings were held via Zoom conference due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district had planned to host its April board meeting at Liberty so members of the school board and community could tour the new space.
Whether or not teachers and students will be able to use the $7 million new space at the start of the 2020-2021 school year as planned will depend on when the state allows in-person instruction to resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!