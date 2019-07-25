There are certain places where bears’ sightings are common year round.
But in Bourbonnais and Kankakee County, such sightings are confined to a certain time of year, late July through mid-August.
That time has arrived again, as Bears of the football playing variety return to Olivet Nazarene University for the start of the team’s annual training camp.
Chicago players and team personnel are required to report today, so don’t be surprised if you see a Bear drive by in a flashy vehicle, or see one or more at a local retail store or restaurant.
But their main purpose over the next two-and-a-half weeks will be to prepare for the upcoming 2019 season, which is filled with promise. After a surprising 2018 campaign which saw the club compile a 12-5 record, win the NFC North Division title and advance to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, prognosticators are pointing toward more success this year.
One of the reasons hopes are so high is the presence of star linebacker Khalil Mack, who anchors the team’s vaunted defense. The Bears traded for Mack just prior to the start of last season and after camp ended.
Thus, this summer will mark his first in Bourbonnais.
After a private practice Friday, the Bears will hold three consecutive public practices. All will begin at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Training camp will be open from 7:30 a.m. to noon during open practices.
Training camp practices require a ticket for entry.
All tickets are free and accessible by signing up in advance at chicagobears.com/camp.
