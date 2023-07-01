Daily Journal logo

Businesses or agencies looking for employees in the Kankakee River Valley, the Daily Journal is here to help.

The Journal will hold a community-wide job fair, called Let’s Get Kankakee County Hired, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 26 at the Knights of Columbus in downtown Kankakee, 187 S. Indiana.

All participating businesses will have a booth. At least 20 booths are expected.

