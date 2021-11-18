Most people will spend Thanksgiving at home rather than driving to see family, according to a recent survey by GasBuddy.
A fuel savings online platform, GasBuddy surveyed 1,471 responses from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 and found that 51 percent fewer people will travel this Thanksgiving compared to the pre-COVID numbers of 2019. Only 32 percent of Americans plan to drive for Thanksgiving this year, a decline from 35 percent from last year.
The national average price of gasoline is projected to dip to $3.35 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day, according to GasBuddy, but that price is still among the highest price in more than seven years. There remains a remote chance that should oil suddenly surge, gas prices could quickly follow and potentially beat 2012’s record for most expensive national average price of $3.44 per gallon.
“Similarly to last year, motorists are contending with a rise in COVID cases ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday when many drive to celebrate with friends and family,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, in a news release. “Only this year, we’re also just cents away from the highest Thanksgiving gas prices ever recorded.
“With global oil demand surging this year as the pandemic has eased, we find ourselves in unfamiliar territory — some of the highest Thanksgiving gas prices on record. Americans are responding to the prices by slamming the car door shut and staying off the road.”
The survey also found that 75 percent of respondents said that the COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on their Thanksgiving driving plans, which is up from 45 percent last year. The average national price of a gallon of gas in 2020 was $2.11 per gallon, and in 2019 it was $2.60 per gallon.
In addition, 50 percent of Americans said they are driving less overall this year in their responses. When asked what it would take for them to drive more, an overwhelming 78 percent said it would be lower gas prices, according to the news release.
