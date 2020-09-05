Grasp it. Bend it. Snap and pull it. Drop it. Repeat ... repeat ... repeat ... all the way down the seemingly endless row of tall, green plants.
The “it” in that description is the pollen-producing tassel of the corn plant — the object of a process called “detasseling.”
Each summer, from the late 1940s until the 1980s, hundreds of Kankakee County teenagers signed up to perform the hot, sweaty, itchy, tiring task of detasseling for area seed corn producers. Although mechanical tassel-pulling equipment has greatly reduced the number of workers needed, detasseling still is a source of summer work for some local teens.
Detasseling is the vital step in producing hybrid seed corn — corn with desirable characteristics such as greater yield and improved resistance to disease and drought. Corn plants contain both male and female parts: the tassel (male part) that produces pollen and the ear (female part) with “silks” that receive the pollen and form the kernels (seeds).
Seed corn fields are planted in a pattern with two different corn varieties; usually one in a row that will serve as the “male” and the other in four to six rows that will be the “female” seed producers. At the appropriate time (typically mid-to-late July), the tassels of the “female” plants are removed. This allows them to be fertilized by pollen from the tassels of the “male” plants. This results in seed corn combining the desirable characteristics of both parent varieties.
Growers of seed corn were a major source of summer jobs, especially for younger teens (in Illinois, detasselers could be as young as 12 years of age) who otherwise would not have been able to find employment. The season for detasseling typically lasted three to four weeks, with workers spending up to eight hours each day in the fields, sometimes seven days per week. Most were paid the minimum wage, but some employers had bonus or incentive plans.
The teens worked in crews of 10-14 members, under the supervision of a crew leader (often a teacher who was also working at a “summer job”). When the corn plants were very tall, workers stood on mobile platforms that were slowly driven along the rows. Most detasselers, however, walked the rows, reaching up to pull tassels located head-high on plants to either side.
A picture story that appeared in the Kankakee Daily Journal on July 31, 1950, provided a glimpse into the working day of a detasseler. The day began with a bus ride from a pick-up point in town to the field where the rows of corn awaited.
“Detasseling isn’t a difficult job — but it does have its drawbacks,” the reporter noted. “At 7 o’clock in the morning, there frequently is still a heavy dew in the fields. The detasseler doesn’t walk far into his row before he’s soaking wet — and he stays that way until the sun and wind combine to dry up the moisture in the fields. Then, don’t forget those sharp corn leaves which can get mighty biting, especially during the first few days of detasseling when the teenagers are still pretty soft. And finally, don’t forget that when the days are humid, the temperature above 90 and the breeze not even strong enough to move a leaf — there are a lot cooler places than between the rows of a corn field!”
In today’s more safe and health-conscious times, detasselers are required to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants (rather than shorts), and are provided with protective gear such as safety glasses and gloves.
Workers took a half-hour break to eat the lunches they (or their mothers) had packed at home; dining was done “al fresco” at the edge of the field under the open sky. Water was a necessity under the hot working conditions. While the employer provided water, each detasseler also was encouraged to bring his or her own supply.
At the end of a long, hot day, the tired teens file out of the field and onto a bus for the ride home. They’ll keep coming back until the last tassel in the field is snapped off and dropped to the ground.
Many of them will be back in the fields for next summer’s detasseling season. Why? The reporter who wrote the 1950 story in the Daily Journal explained:
“All in all, these detasselers enjoy their work and wouldn’t give up their job for the world. … They’re making new friends and enjoying the companionship of their fellow workers. ... They’re out making themselves some spending money.”
