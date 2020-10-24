When wealthy landowner Lemuel Milk decided to host a party for his 64th birthday, it was a memorable event. The Oct. 18, 1884, festivities were reported upon in the Chicago Tribune’s Oct. 20 edition:
“The grand Republican rally and barbeque given by Lemuel Milk in honor of his 64th birthday was held at Milk’s Grove today....Gen. Logan [John A. Logan, candidate for U.S. Senator] was greeted by over 15,000 people ....The day was fine, but the roads were bad, and parties had to go seven miles from the railroad station. If it had not been for this fact, fully as many more would have attended.”
The party, which featured numerous political speeches and plentiful food, was held at Milk’s 1,480-acre farm southwest of Chebanse in Iroquois County. “Three immense steers were roasted; besides there were many sheep and a myriad of chickens,” the newspaper noted.
Milk’s residence was a 17-room mansion in Kankakee, but his total land holdings at one point amounted to more than 25,000 acres in Illinois, Indiana, and North Dakota. More than 150 farms on his properties were operated by tenant farmers.
The Milk’s Grove farm was Milk’s first land investment in Illinois, dating to 1850. At the time he bought the property, he lived in upstate New York and made his living as a livestock trader. He regularly traveled to Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio to purchase cattle for shipment to East Coast markets.
Following his marriage in June, 1854, Milk relocated to his Iroquois County property and began acquiring additional land. Within a few years, he had accumulated 9,000 acres centered on the Milk’s Grove farm.
He continued in the cattle business, although now he was raising and selling his own animals, rather than purchasing from other producers. Pioneer historian Burt Burroughs provided a snapshot of Milk’s activities in a story published in the Chicago Tribune. “On a Sunday in early autumn, 1858, citizens of Chicago in the neighborhood of State street beheld the unusual spectacle of a herd of 185 head of cattle being driven north through that thoroughfare. The cattle belonged to Lemuel Milk of Kankakee, and had been driven from his farm in Iroquois county to the Chicago market.”
Milk was unable to find a buyer for the cattle, Burroughs wrote, noting, “In such an emergency, the stock was slaughtered and the meat disposed of [sold].” The butchering of the cattle was done in a large open field located west of State Street, between Randolph Street and the Chicago River —today, that location is prime Chicago Loop property, filled with tall office buildings and hotels.
In addition to being one of Illinois’ largest landowners and breeder of Hereford cattle and Percheron horses, Lemuel Milk diversified into other enterprises. In 1868, he constructed a “combination store” in Chebanse, on the northwest corner of Chebanse Avenue and Chestnut Street. The two-story building, claimed to be the largest building between Chicago and Danville, housed nine stores, a bank, newspaper office, and a barbershop. It was destroyed by fire in 1904.
In 1876, Milk entered the ice business, and soon became a major player. His Waldron Ice Company, on the south bank of the Kankakee River at the Waldron dam, harvested thousands of tons of ice (a household necessity in the days before mechanical refrigeration) from the river. When a lightning strike set a fire that destroyed his huge ice storage house in 1880, Milk responded by not only rebuilding the original structure, but adding a second building of the same size.
At about the same time that he built his combination store in Chebanse, Milk turned his land-buying focus to the neighboring state of Indiana. He bought 10,000 acres of land that was, literally, underwater—a major portion of the shallow Beaver Lake in Newton County. The lake was at the southern edge of the vast Grand Kankakee Marsh, which covered nearly a million acres along the Kankakee River in Indiana and eastern Illinois.
For the rest of his life, Milk would be strongly involved in efforts to drain the Marsh, particularly the portion of it he owned: Beaver Lake. While the conversion of the huge wetland into farmland is viewed today as an ecological disaster, attitudes were far different in the late 19th Century: As one Indiana author wrote at the time, Milk and his contemporaries “took the unproductive acres of the swamps, drained them, and brought them into cultivation.”
In effect, the Grand Kankakee Marsh and Lemuel Milk expired in the same year. He died at his Kankakee home on July 20, 1893; in that same month, a crew of 50 laborers began the removal of a rock ledge in the Kankakee River at Momence. The removal of that natural dam would greatly lower the water levels upstream. Combined with the effect of years of dredging drainage ditches, it was the death blow to the Marsh.
