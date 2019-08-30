MANTENO — For the second time this year, a resident of the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno has tested positive for Legionnaires' Disease.
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs said it learned Friday afternoon of the case.
The resident is being treated and is in stable condition.
All residents, families and staff have been notified. Water use is restricted, and bottled water will be delivered for all staff and residents.
In January, a resident at Manteno tested positive. The resident later died.
Legionnaires’ disease is a serious lung infection (pneumonia) that people can get by breathing in small droplets of water containing Legionella bacteria, and it is not spread from person to person.
According to mayoclinic.org, older adults, smokers and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to Legionnaires' disease.
A treatment response has been completed on the entire building at Manteno. The water system has been flushed, and the resident’s sink, the ice machine, and the community shower in the resident’s wing have been taken out of service as a precaution.
Further water testing has been ordered in addition to IVHM’s regular water testing, and the home has instituted extra vital signs checks on all residents.
“Nothing matters more than providing the utmost care for our veterans,” said Linda Chapa LaVia, Acting Director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Our staff has taken swift action. We will continue to monitor this case and be diligent in our efforts to communicate with our resident heroes, their families, and our valued staff.”
In 2018, Illinois reported 512 cases of Legionnaires’ disease statewide with 251 confirmed to date in 2019.
