Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee won the Republican Party’s primary over challenger Brandon Meredith in Tuesday’s election, but Lee could still face opposition in the Nov. 3 general election.
The Democrats didn’t field a candidate in the primary, but that may change for November.
“I believe so,” John Willard, Kankakee County Democratic chairman, said when asked if the party is looking to slate a candidate for the general election.
Willard said it would be done before the June 1 deadline.
“There’s a one-week slating period,” he said. “It would be done during that slating period.”
Do the Democrats have a candidate in mind?
“I do not, but we have a search committee that will also be looking for county board candidates and whatever vacancies there are on the ballot,” Willard said.
Lee defeated Meredith in what arguably had to be the highest profile auditor race in the history of Kankakee County. Lee said he was caught off guard by the interest the race generated.
“I was very much surprised,” said Lee on election night.
Lee has been in a constant struggle over differing interpretations of the state law regarding the auditor’s role in county finances. Lee’s interpretation of the law differs from what has been the rule in Kankakee County government and has been a point of contention among county officials.
In the primary, Republican voters gave Lee the edge in nearly every precinct, with Lee taking 55 percent of the 7,822 votes cast. Will that be enough momentum to defeat another challenge in November? That remains to be seen, as well as if the Democrats can unearth a worthy candidate.
“We have candidate searches all the time as we should,” Willard said.
There’s also a possibility that an independent candidate could emerge. All of those won’t be known until the June 1 deadline passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!