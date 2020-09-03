BEAVERVILLE — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society is gearing up for its 8th annual Cemetery Walk.
The event will be held rain or shine at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Beaverville. There will be nine presenters who will discuss some of those interred in the cemetery, including Mother Marie Eustelle, Sister Mary Mediatrix, Father Louis George Langlais, Eddie Curby and others. This will be a rain-or-shine event.
A church tour will follow the walk and will explain how the church and its unique features have survived 109 years.
There will be an admission fee of $5, a donation to the non-profit organization. Water will be provided. Attendants should plan to bring lawn chairs and an umbrella. In case of rain, portrayals will take place inside the church.
There will be nine portrayals of people instrumental in settling the area and church. The following portrayals are planned:
• Jessica Runner will portray Mother Marie Eustelle, the first Mother Superior.
• Melisa Loy will portray Sister Mary Mediatrix, who had apparitions of Jesus Christ.
• Madelyn Loy will share the story of Francis Besse, who led the settlement and had the first general store.
• Josh Holburg will tell the story of Hilaire Lambert, who had a grain, coal and lumber business.
• Ryan Loy will talk about Father Louis George Langlais, CSV, under whose leadership the Sisters Servants of the Holy Heart of Mary accepted his invitation to start the Holy Family Academy.
• Janet Loy will portray her great-grandmother, Ida Arseneau, who died a horrible death as the result of a cyclone which ripped through Beaverville in 1916.
• Civil War veteran Oliver Caillouette will be portrayed by Jerry Moore.
• Jim Curby will portray his grandfather Eddie Curby, who owned the hardware store.
• Daniel Flora will share the story of Lawrence Boudreau Sr., who owned the grocery store.
St. Mary’s Church and Cemetery are located on Road 2500E, which is 4 miles north of Route 52. Vehicles may be parked on the street or in the grass behind the church.
Members of the ICGS will have research books about Beaverville available for sale, as well as a book the church offers on Sister Mary Mediatrix. There will also be several religious items and souvenirs which can be purchased. If anyone is interested in books which have already sold out, the ICGS will offer the chance to re-order those.
For more information about the walk, call 815-432-3730.
