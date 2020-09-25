BOURBONNAIS — Learn three ways to compost your garden and yard waste at an upcoming University of Illinois Extension event. Topics of benefit to your garden and flower beds will include hot composting, Hugelkulture and how to set up a raised composting system, and popular worm composting.
This program will be 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at the extension office at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. In accordance with state guidelines, only 10 people will be allowed to attend this meeting in person. Face masks and social distancing will be required to attend the meeting in person. The program will also be offered via Zoom.
There is a $6 fee to attend this event, and space is limited.
Pre-registration is required by Oct. 12. To register, visit web.extension.illinois.edu.
