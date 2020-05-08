A Catch-22

Under normal circumstances, many in Kankakee County would happily be lumped in with Chicago and relish in the economic benefits that would come from that.

“As an economic development person, we’ve been trying to be included in the Chicago region,” said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. “A lot of our ability to attract a workforce and attract companies and to attract industry is because of our proximity to Chicago.

“Maybe in this case it won’t be a benefit because it will slow things down.”

But in the normal course of business, he said, having Chicago close by has been a positive.

“When we’re looking to bring companies here, and you’ve got O’Hare and Midway within an hour’s drive and all the assets that the Chicago metropolitan area has a short distance away, that’s a positive thing.”