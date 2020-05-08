In his plan to reopen Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker lumped Kankakee County in the northeast region that includes coronavirus-hotspot Chicago and its suburbs.
The inclusion is not sitting well with many local and state officials, with one going so far as to say it’s an “economic death sentence.”
Making that declaration is Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, a Republican respresenting the 79th District. Her letter sent Wednesday to Pritzker argued Kankakee and Grundy counties and Peotone in southeastern Will County represent significantly fewer COVID-19 cases (less than 1 percent of the state’s total) than Chicago and its surrounding suburbs (92 percent of the state’s total).
She said Pritzker called her Thursday in response to her letter and said he is taking “under serious consideration” the request to leave Kankakee County and surrounding areas out of the Chicago region. She said her district does not have the same ability to rebound as metropolitan Chicago.
But she’s far from alone in taking offense to Kankakee County’s inclusion in the Chicago region.
When asked if Kankakee County should be grouped with Chicago, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, flatly said no.
Announced Tuesday, “Restore Illinois” is a phased-in plan to reopen the state’s economy on a region-by-region basis. The boundaries are drawn around the Illinois Department of Public Health’s emergency medical service regions.
The plan lays out the criteria for each one of the regions to move through five stages of reopening. Pritzker suggested it could take several months or even a year before the state fully reopens, and the Chicago region would be among the last to do so.
Joyce said the 40th District, which covers a majority of Kankakee County and southeastern Grundy County, is further along in the phases laid out in the governor’s plan than Chicago and therefore shouldn’t be combined.
“We have to break down the data by county,” said Joyce, who also penned a letter to the governor. “We need to analyze it away from Cook County numbers.”
Andy Wheeler, Kankakee County Board Chairman, said it’s possible the state doesn’t have a real understanding of what’s happening with local numbers. He said a high number of cases at Shapiro Development Center gives a skewed perspective of the situation countywide.
“It’s a hotspot, and it has its own set of special circumstances,” he said of Shapiro.
Economic ‘disaster’
The time to reopen Kankakee County is sooner rather than later, Wheeler said.
“The business people here are hurting in most cases,” he said. “We owe it to them to get back going as quickly as we possibly can, and we need to do it responsibly.”
Wheeler was among local community leaders who announced last week the creation of the Kankakee County Coalition for Responsible Reopening. The group will bring stakeholders together to forge a path to a safe reopening in the county without causing a resurgence of the virus.
Kankakee County is “taking that extra step here,” and Wheeler already has had responses from mayors, social service agencies and more.
Data will play a vital role in reopening, he said, adding he is reaching out to the governor’s office and local lawmakers to provide them the data on Kankakee County and explain why the county should be considered differently.
He likely will find a listening ear in Joyce, who said, “We are at a point where I feel we need to restart our local economy.”
Parkhurst said Thursday she is working with local leaders in her district on ways to safely and responsibly reopen communities while paying close attention to scientific data regarding COVID-19.
“We have to be supportive of business,” she said. “If Menards can open as a big box store with social distancing and the amount of people that go in there, we should be able to have smaller businesses open with the social distancing precautions.”
Back to session
Parkhurst said the governor’s reopening plan “blindsided” legislators, as they were not consulted regarding their regions.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday in Chicago, Pritzker said he considers the opinions of Republican legislators in his decision making.
“I have talked to the leaders on the Republican side, many Republican legislators. I’m frequently reaching out, listening to them. I take a lot of notes, and I’ve done a lot of the things that they’ve asked along the way,” he said.
Parkhurst joins other state lawmakers who are asking the General Assembly be called back to session to create regional reopening plans at the local level.
She said it is important the Legislature be able to maintain the system of checks and balances in the state government.
“Because of the pandemic, the governor has some executive emergency powers, but he can’t just run the state as one man and not call us back into session,” she said. “These decisions that are being made have long-lasting effects on the state and the voters of the state, and they need to be made by their senators and their representatives who represent them and know their communities.”
Joyce said he agrees the session should reconvene and argued it could be done safely.
“It has to be done with the safety guidelines in place,” he said. “I’m ready to go. We have a budget that needs to be addressed as well as dealing with this pandemic.”
He points out though, “We have to realize that all the executive orders were driven by keeping people safe. I think that is getting lost in all the political discussions.”
Pritzker has been quoted repeatedly as saying he is acting on the advice of scientists and epidemiologists.
“Well, I’m not the one holding back the economy from [full reopening]; the COVID-19 virus is,” Pritzker said during a press briefing Wednesday. “That’s the thing that’s been causing the very high infection rates, the hospitalizations and the deaths.”
Consumers will decide
Whether Kankakee County remains grouped with Chicago and its reopening is delayed or not, the consumers ultimately will be the ones to have the final say on when the economy reopens.
“Just because the governor or the local authorities tell people that places are open, they’re going to be the ones to determine more that they’re going to go anywhere,” said Tim Nugent, president and CEO of Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. “The airlines are open now, but I don’t see people running and jumping into planes.”
He said no one wants to keep the economy down longer than necessary, but by the same token, you don’t want to see the death toll go up and more people get sick.
“I’d love to see the economy get back to normal, but I’ve seen a lot of businesses recover from financial struggles, but I’ve not seen many dead people come back,” Nugent said.
