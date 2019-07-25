KANKAKEE — A lawyer specializing in open government issues says Kankakee appears to be correct legally in its decision to keep secret City Council-approved settlement agreements.
“If the other side hasn’t approved it, technically, they are correct,” said Don Craven, an attorney for the Illinois Press Association, which fights for open government. “If they entered into a settlement agreement and the other side hasn’t approved, there is not an agreement.”
But he said residents can question why the city wants the documents under wraps.
“It seems like they’re working hard not to tell you what’s in the agreement. Why they are doing that I do not know,” Craven said.
More than two weeks ago, the City Council unanimously approved a series of sales tax-sharing agreements with the Chicago-area Regional Transportation Authority, the Cook County Board and sales-tax-sharing partners. Aldermen discussed the agreements in closed session and were instructed not to publicly discuss them.
On July 10, the city issued its first records denial in response to the Daily Journal’s request for the agreements. The city cited an exemption to the open records law allowing it to keep secret preliminary drafts, notes and other records in which opinions are expressed.
But the Freedom of Information Act states, “All settlement and severance agreements entered into by or on behalf of a public body are public records subject to inspection and copying by the public.”
The city did not explain why officials considered agreements already approved by the city “preliminary.”
In its second denial on Wednesday, the city came up with new reasoning: “The city has an obligation to provide settlement agreements entered into by the public body. ... The city has not entered into, nor is it in possession of, settlement agreements because all parties have not signed and executed such agreements.”
At the City Council’s meeting earlier this month, Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong noted the cash settlements with the other entities would not harm the city’s budget as money collected from the agreements had been placed in a separate account as it became clear some of the tax-sharing agreements would be challenged.
Tax-sharing agreements, started in 2000 under former Mayor Donald Green, had been a staple of the city’s budget. Years later, the RTA, Cook County and Chicago began to question the agreements.
The recent settlements were for only selected sales-tax agreements, not the entirety of the program, which netted the city’s budget $2 million to $2.5 million annually during much of its existence, city officials said.
Through the program, online retail companies from outside of Kankakee would establish offices here and then run purchases through those offices. The offices were barely manned and the bulk of the companies’ operations were elsewhere, mostly in places with higher sales taxes.
Because of these agreements, other areas lost out on potential sales tax revenue.
Under the tax agreements, the transaction was credited to Kankakee and Kankakee County and the two governmental bodies would receive sales taxes. At the time, the city had a 6.25 percent sales-tax rate, of which 5 percentage went to the state and a quarter-percent to Kankakee County.
