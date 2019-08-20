BRADLEY — Kankakee County’s lowest-rated nursing home is apparently for sale.
The owners of GreenTree of Bradley Rehab and Health, 650 N. Kinzie Ave., are in selling mode, a lawyer for one of them confirmed Monday.
Chicago attorney Alexander Loftus, who represents 30 percent owner Benjamin Friedman, declined to provide any more details about a possible sale, including the identities of prospective companies.
Friedman, who is listed as the “managing employee,” was locked out by the other owners in early 2018. All the owners but Friedman are members of the family of Marshall Mauer, a fixture in the Chicago-area nursing home business.
Friedman contends the nursing home has gone downhill since the others removed him. He has filed a lawsuit against the others.
Representatives of GreenTree did not return calls for comment Monday.
Since 2018, GreenTree, formerly River North, has had a number of run-ins with both state and federal regulators, resulting in more than $75,000 in fines from the state Department of Public Health for various care issues.
Overall, River North is deemed “much below average,” the lowest rating among Kankakee County’s nursing homes, according to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services’ website.
In the summer of 2018, the federal agency threatened to stop reimbursing the nursing home for its Medicare and Medicaid residents because of the home’s regulatory issues, but reversed itself after the facility returned to compliance.
In February, after the Daily Journal ran a number of stories about the nursing home’s struggles, the facility changed its name to GreenTree. Administrators said the name change had been in the works for more than a year. Its website, though, still does not reflect the change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!