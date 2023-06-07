...ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE IGNITION AND SPREAD TODAY...
The combination of a very dry airmass and increasingly breezy
northeasterly winds this afternoon will result in an elevated
fire weather threat. Fires that ignite in these weather conditions
can spread rapidly, making them hard to control. For this reason,
consider postponing any outdoor burning.
Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson, left, waves as he runs alongside patrolman Clayton Ritter during the 2022 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The annual event will return to the area Wednesday.
If you see police officers running through the streets of Kankakee County today, don’t be alarmed.
The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois will be making its way through the area for the annual event. Police officers throughout the county will be participating in the intrastate relay.
Bourbonnais police will be passed the Flame of Hope and begin their role as “Guardians of the Flame” beginning at approximately 1 p.m. from 9000N Road in Manteno and heading southbound on North Convent Street (U.S. Route 45/52), according to a news release from the village.
Officers will pick up additional runners and bicycle riders at 1 Cigna Drive and continue south on North Convent Street to the Olivet Nazarene University ROTC building on South Main Street in Bourbonnais with an approximate 3 p.m. arrival. The torch will then be passed to city of Kankakee officers to complete the final leg in Kankakee County, which will conclude at Bird Park in Kankakee.
Approximately 3,000 officers carry the Flame of Hope nearly 1,500 miles, running and biking through thousands of Illinois communities to its final destination — the Opening Ceremony of the Special Olympics Illinois Summer Games in Normal.
“It’s been a pleasure to have Bourbonnais Police continually participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run,” said Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson in a news release. “This will be my 14th year. It’s an excellent event to raise awareness for Special Olympics and another way our officers get involved in the community.”
The Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run hosts a variety of annual fundraising events such as the Polar Plunge and Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop, which recently took place May 19 at both Bourbonnais Dunkin’ locations.
Bourbonnais Police Department raised over $10,000 for Special Olympics Illinois athletes based upon the generosity of officers and the greater community.
“We always appreciate the community coming out and supporting us and this special cause,” said Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Jason Sztuba, in the news release. “Everyone is welcome to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run [on] Wednesday and can join us officers at the former Cigna building. Spectators are invited and encouraged to cheer on officers and families throughout the route.”
