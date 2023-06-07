Scorching torch run (copy)

Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson, left, waves as he runs alongside patrolman Clayton Ritter during the 2022 Illinois Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. The annual event will return to the area Wednesday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

If you see police officers running through the streets of Kankakee County today, don’t be alarmed.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois will be making its way through the area for the annual event. Police officers throughout the county will be participating in the intrastate relay.

Bourbonnais police will be passed the Flame of Hope and begin their role as “Guardians of the Flame” beginning at approximately 1 p.m. from 9000N Road in Manteno and heading southbound on North Convent Street (U.S. Route 45/52), according to a news release from the village.

