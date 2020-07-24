KANKAKEE — At the Kankakee Law Enforcement meeting on Thursday hosted by the Kankakee Branch of the NAACP, Theodis Pace noted how the attendance has grown from a handful of police chiefs to representatives of the 11 county agencies as well as the Illinois State Police.
Pace, president of the Kankakee Branch of the NAACP, said the timing is right for change.
"Everything we do now is magnified because of the climate we're in," he said.
The Law Enforcement meetings began in 2014 and initially were held six times a year. Now they've begun meeting every month.
In February, the 11 law enforcement agencies adopted the 10 Shared Principles, which are measures designed to build trust between law enforcement and communities of color and to work together to implement these policies.
"We felt this was a good start," Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said of the principles that were adopted in February. "How do we know our officers are buying into the 10 shared principles? The short answer is we don’t. But it’s something we have to do as administrators from the standpoint of training, from the standpoint of observing and keeping our eyes open and our ears open finding out who is not buying in."
Bradley Police Lt. Robert Mason II said it had each of the department's officers watch a video on the 10 principles and had them sign off they watched it. It has also conducted relative training.
"We’re trying to stay on top of all that is what we’re trying to push out to everybody within our department and throughout the county as well," Mason said.
Now, the local law enforcement agencies have also embraced the #8cantwait initiative launched by the nonprofit Campaign Zero after the death of George Floyd in May. It’s a campaign that seeks to bring immediate change to policies at police departments, including the following: ban chokeholds and strangleholds, require de-escalation, require warning before shooting, require officers to exhaust all alternatives before shooting, duty to intervene, ban shooting at moving vehicles, require use-of-force continuum and require comprehensive reporting.
"The #8cantwait, we’re really running with seven of them," Manteno Chief of Police Alan Swinford. "We’re just waiting on the national database."
CIVILIAN REVIEW BOARD
The next step Pace said the NAACP would like to see is communities adopting is a civilian review board. Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe gave a presentation during Thursday meeting on how they would work.
"The citizen makes a complaint about police activity," Rowe said. "That board would receive the complaint. They would review it, conduct an investigation, maybe conduct interviews of witnesses for the complainant. They could potentially, if the municipality allows, have subpoena power. … It means they have access to documents — 911 calls, something that wouldn’t otherwise be released to the public. … It gives them access to documents so they have the full scope."
Rowe said the civilian review board's role is that of an independent watchdog.
"After the review, the members of the civilian review board would compile a report, and ultimately that report could be made available to the public," he said. "It would also be sent to the police and fire commission, your command staff. … They could make a determination for a need for discipline."
Rowe said his office has talked to some of the chiefs who indicated an interest in exploring a civilian review board within their community.
"We’re not trying to take the place of your village or city attorney, but we would be happy to work with them," Rowe said. "We have some of the resolutions drafted already. We can work with you on what the models look like."
How is this different from internal investigations that are done now?
"Without a civilian review board, the officer is being investigated by fellow members of the department, usually command staff, chief, deputy chief or whoever," Rowe said. "… [A civilian review board] is sort of making sure there is another set of eyes on civilian complaints other than members of that officer’s department."
Each community would have its own review board if it desired one.
"If a community is interested in pursuing or exploring the possibility of a civilian review board, all they've got to do is give my office a call," Rowe said. "We'd be happy to sit down and talk with them."
It's something Pace said is needed to take the next step in building trust.
"This is something that the Kankakee County Branch is going to stand firm on," Pace said. "If we can get the majority of our municipalities to sign on the 10 Shared Principles, why not be looking at the citizens review board?"
