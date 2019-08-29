Daily Journal staff report
Laughter will be served at The Looney Bin in Bradley on Friday.
Three comedians will perform a one-night-only event from 10 p.m. to midnight at the bar on South Schuyler Avenue.
Looney bin co-owner Nick Huffman is excited to host the “Keepin’ Tabs Comedy Tour” for a night of stand-up comedy and drinks — in other words, a recipe for spit-takes.
Featured on the tour is world champion wrestler Austin Aries, known for his appearances on WWE and for his memoir released in 2017, “Food Fight: My Plant-Powered Journey from the Bingo Halls to the Big Time.”
Accompanying Aries at the show is Frank Mir, a two-time heavyweight UFC champion and host of the podcast, “Phone Booth Fighting.”
Also set to perform is Tom Garland, a comedian, actor and producer of “Headstrong,” a documentary on wrestling legend Rob Van Dam, released in February. This show marks a return to the area for Garland, who previously joined Huffman at The Bin’s Christmas show with the “Jackass” crew in 2015.
The Bin is located at 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley. Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased online for $15 through Outhouse Tickets.
All events at The Bin are for ages 21 and older.
For more information, find the event on Facebook.
