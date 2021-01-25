If you received an Aqua Illinois bill late within the past 30 days or so, take solace with the fact you were not alone.
The Kankakee-based office has been inundated with customer concerns that their monthly bill statement arrived in their mailbox just prior to the date it was due or even on the date it was due.
Aqua area manager Angela Serafini explained the issue had nothing to due with Aqua, but rather the U.S. Postal Service. She also noted that customers will not be penalized with a late charge as a result.
Serafini explained the postal service experienced some mail processing delays which caused hundreds of bills to not be mailed in a timely manner.
These delayed bills appear to be spread out across the Kankakee County region.
She said anyone who received late fees in December and/or January as a result of bills which had been delayed, their account will be credited for any fees incurred.
“Until all USPS processing delays are resolved, Aqua has also stopped assessing late fees and has suspended all delinquency activities,” Aqua noted in a news release regarding the situation.
Sharrie Johnson, spokeswoman for the U.S. Postal Central Illinois District, said they delivered a record number of holiday packages under some of the most difficult circumstances they have faced within the past century — specifically 1.1 billion packages amidst a global pandemic.
As mail volume pressures strained the system during the peak season, the Postmaster General and the Executive Leadership Team took a number of steps to help address delivery issues.
Among those steps were increasing full-time career staffing by more than 10,000 positions; utilized overtime hours; and extended lease agreements on annexes used to provide more package processing and dispatch capacity.
“As the holiday inventory continues to drop, the Postal Service fully anticipates improvements in performance,” Johnson said.
In Kankakee County, Aqua serves customers in Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Aroma Park, Manteno, Grant Park, Limestone and Sun River Terrace.
The company also provides service to customers in portions of Kankakee, Aroma, Bourbonnais, Limestone, Otto, Rockville, St. Anne, Sumner, Yellowhead, Ganeer and Manteno townships.
