The lunchtime music series Sandwiches with a Side of Jam closed out its season Thursday on a pleasant afternoon at Kankakee’s train depot.

Dozens gathered at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square on Wednesday to enjoy music by Shelby Ryan and order lunch from Brother George’s BBQ, Crème of the Crop and Rebel Ice Cream Co.

The free event is hosted three times over the summer, once each in June, July and August, by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library.

