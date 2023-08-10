Tanner Schultz, 4, of Kankakee, dangles a ketchup-dipped French fry into his mouth Wednesday while attending Sandwiches with a Side of Jam with his brother, Carter, 2, at left, and his family. The year's final installment of the event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee, featured music by Shelby Ryan and food vendors Brother George's BBQ, Creme of the Crop and Rebel Ice Cream Co.
Local musician Shelby Ryan performs Wednesday during the year's final installment of the lunchtime music series, Sandwiches with a Side of Jam. The event, hosted by Downtown Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library at the Harold & Jean Milner Festival Square in downtown Kankakee, also featured food vendors Brother George's BBQ, Creme of the Crop and Rebel Ice Cream Co.
Attendees enjoy lunch by the fountain on Wednesday. A sizeable crowd enjoyed lunch and music. The three-event program concluded its highly-successful 2023 year. The program brings people together near the train depot to enjoy a lunch under warm, sunny skies.
Attendees enjoy lunch and music Wednesday during the year's final installment of the 2023 lunchtime music and food series. The Sandwiches with a Side of Jam program hosted three events this summer, one in June, July and August.
