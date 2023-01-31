top story Last day of River Valley Metro's free January rides Daily Journal staff report Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email River Valley Metro will offer free bus rides throughout the month of January. Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save During the month of January, River Valley Metro has been providing free bus rides on all local routes and Metro Plus. This will continue through today.In a news release, the company said it “wants to help you get through the coldest month [January] of the winter.”The free rides include 11 local routes serving more than 300 bus stops and Metro Plus paratransit service. Normal fares apply for the Midway Airport commuter shuttle.The company posts daily updates regarding weather to its Facebook page at facebook.com/RiverValleyMetro. There, the company will post if free rides are being offered because of a drop in temperature.For more information, go to rivervalleymetro.com, or call 815-937-4287. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesJacklin sentenced to 18 years in sexual assault convictionTwo men stabbed in KankakeeOpportunity knocked, Jeff O'Connor answeredNew Kankakee art studio offers classes for all agesGalentine's Day comes to Kankakee CountyBBCHS, Central honoring Hall of Fame inducteesBEST BITES: 1885 Fare Farm to Table a must-go in EssexLocal Author Spotlight: Momence mother-daughter duo create children's bookCHEERLEADING: Three teams advance to stateInked on air: LaMore interviews Haug for podcast while receiving a tattoo Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.