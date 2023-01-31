River Valley Metro's new buses

River Valley Metro will offer free bus rides throughout the month of January.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

During the month of January, River Valley Metro has been providing free bus rides on all local routes and Metro Plus. This will continue through today.

In a news release, the company said it “wants to help you get through the coldest month [January] of the winter.”

The free rides include 11 local routes serving more than 300 bus stops and Metro Plus paratransit service. Normal fares apply for the Midway Airport commuter shuttle.

