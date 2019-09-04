BOURBONNAIS — Illinois has added another stop on its campaign to replace the Interstate 57 overpasses in Kankakee County.
On Monday, the Bourbonnais village board approved a $3.8 million project with the Illinois Department of Transportation to replace the overpass at Larry Power Road.
The new two-lane bridge will contain a sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as lighting.
“We had hoped that they would go to four lanes with Larry Power, but they can’t justify the numbers to do that,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “You take what you can get.”
Federal and state funding will cover a significant majority of the project. Bourbonnais will only pay $69,000 to install lights.
IDOT plans on starting the Larry Power Road project once it finishes replacing the overpass at St. George Road. Schore said he is unsure if the state will finish the St. George overpass by the end of this year.
Nonetheless, the state has continued to focus on improving Kankakee County’s I-57 overpasses.
Last fall, it opened the long-awaited interchange at Bourbonnais Parkway. This year, it finished replacing the North Street overpass in Bradley and began replacing the St. George Road overpass.
The state also plans on replacing the Armour Road overpass in 2022.
“They are all the same age. They are the original bridges,” Schore said. “The state has been systematically replacing them. It’s just the next one in line.”
Business District
Bourbonnais created a 960-acre business district in the fall of 2017 to prepare for a 1,200-acre business and industrial park near the I-57 interchange at Bourbonnais Parkway.
Although the district still is in its early stages, the village is exploring whether to add a second business district. To do that, village trustees approved a $35,000 contract with Economic Development Resources on Monday.
“We plan on engaging them to look at our current business district and seeing if a second district can be added to it,” Schore said. “We want to see if it’s possible and what kind of outcome it can have for the village.”
The village’s current business district has a supplemental 1 percent retail and hotel/motel sales tax that can last as long as 23 years at the village’s discretion. That money will go directly into a special fund that will cover infrastructure projects within the business district.
Economic Development Resources helped create that district.
Soliciting fee hike
Solicitors now will have to pay more than triple the price to patronize Bourbonnais residents.
Village trustees agreed to raise the soliciting fee from $15 to $50 to align with neighboring communities. Bourbonnais Police Chief Jim Phelps said the village’s soliciting fee had been the same for more than 30 years.
