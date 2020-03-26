Daily Journal staff report
BOURBONNAIS — Larry Power Road is now closed at the Interstate 57 overpass in Bourbonnais.
The closure marks the beginning of a $3.8 million project that will see, in part, the replacement of the overpass.
Work will run through November with some possibly carrying over into 2021 depending on weather.
The scope of the Illinois Department of Transportation project will include a new two-lane bridge with a sidewalk for pedestrians and bicyclists, as well as lighting.
Federal and state funding will cover a significant majority of the project, but Bourbonnais will pay $69,000 to install lights, Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore said at this month’s village board meeting.
