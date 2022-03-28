Roderic T. Hodge, Jr. of Lands and Hands Community Resources, in partnership with The Pregnancy Resource Center, is holding a Kankakee County multi-location, multi-day "Women's History Month Pop-Up-N-Drop-Off Campaign."
The partnering organizations respectively offer a variety of free services, programs, and supplies distributions in Kankakee County and throughout the State of Illinois. Supplies needed: Adult and baby diapers, panty liners, pads, baby wipes, feminine wipes, tampons, pain relief over-the-counter products. All sizes and brands.
Kankakee County Drop-Off Locations (March 28-31) include:
Bradley
From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, drop off items at Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley.
Kankakee
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, drop off items at Duane Dean Behavioral Health Center, 367 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee.
Momence
From 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, drop off items at Boss Babe Fitness Studio, 110 W. Washington St., Momence. On Thursday only, T. Smooth will appear in a Facebook Live performace.
Supplies can also be ordered online and shipped directly or organizers might be able to do some pickups. For more information and to schedule pickups, call Lands and Hands Community Resources at 779-240-2900, or The Pregnancy Resource Center 815-933-2207.
