BRADLEY — Mike LaGesse had the great ability to instantly put people at ease, most often with a joke or a simple pat on the back.
Whatever it took, the longtime public servant seemingly always found the right words. LaGesse died Saturday in his Bradley home after an extended battle with cancer. He was 75.
LaGesse served nearly 30 years as the director of the K of C Council 175, retiring in 2008. He was a clerk of the Bradley Village Board from 2001-19, having resigned in April because of his health issues. He served as a Kankakee County Board Democrat, representing Bradley, from 1990 until his death.
“Mike overcame many obstacles in his life,” said former Bradley Mayor Bruce Adams.
The two men served many years together for the village, but their relationship went far beyond local government.
Adams said LaGesse had the uncanny ability to instantly put people at ease with his quick wit and easygoing personality.
“I firmly believe he was a better comedian than a lot of stand-up comics,” Adams said. “If you were down, he would sense it and would tell a joke and pick you right back up.”
But Adams said LaGesse was far more than comic relief. LaGesse often provided Adams with counsel on village matters.
“Mike meant a lot to a lot of people. I know for me he was a great sounding board. He was always a voice of reason. He often looked at things from a different perspective,” the former mayor said.
During his Bradley tenure, LaGesse served under Adams, Jerry Balthazor and Gael Kent.
Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler echoed Adams’ words.
“Mike LaGesse will be sorely missed, not only as a thoughtful board member, but as a dear friend to us all,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said LaGesse represented his Bradley district with class and passion.
“And he is frankly, completely irreplaceable,” he said. “Not only on the board, but in our hearts. He was a true gentlemen who loved people and loved making them smile.”
Terry Memenga, Bradley’s public works director, took over as the lead of the Knights of Columbus in March 2011. Memenga could not offer a guess as to how many bingo games LaGesse called during his Knights’ tenure but it would have likely been in the tens of thousands.
“What didn’t Mike mean to the local K of C? I don’t even know where to begin,” he said. “He was involved with everything. He was the one constant piece with the organization.
“When someone says ‘Knight of Columbus’ here, you instantly think of Mike LaGesse,” Memenga said, adding that the local council will honor him in some fitting manner.
Lori Gadbois, Kankakee County recorder of deeds and a longtime Bradley trustee, said LaGesse’s gift was always seeing the big picture.
“He never thought just about his district, but how something affected the entire county. He was in tune and involved in everything going on. He truly will be missed,” she said.
But like others, she said her friend’s gift was his ability to make people smile.
“He had a kindness and compassion,” she said. “And he had that ability to bring a lighthearted moment to a discussion when it needed it. When I get in a difficult spot I think ‘What would Mike tell me?’ There is no question: Mike LaGesse was one of a kind.”
Funeral arrangements are pending at Clancy Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
