A New Orleans Fire Department firefighter and former Peotone resident, Alec “Mugs” J. Mulvihill, shot and seriously injured a fellow firefighter before turning the gun on himself, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office said last week.
Mulvihill, 28, suffered a mental health crisis, police said, that resulted in his suicide June 12.
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office said they found Mulvihill’s fellow firefighter Kyle Webber, 25, and Mulvihill in a house in Mandeville when Mulvihill became distressed, deputies said.
Mulvihill was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
Webber was transported to a hospital, where he was placed in a medically-induced coma and underwent surgery last week, according to a story on nola.com.
“This is an absolute tragedy for all parties involved,” St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Randy Smith said in a press release last week.
Mulvihill is the son of Kirsten Steeves, of Peotone, and James W. Mulvihill, (wife Missy), according to his obituary. Mulvihill was one of seven siblings.
Mulvihill worked as a cadet at the Peotone Fire Department before moving to Louisiana.
He served as a New Orleans Fire Department firefighter as well as serving the Lee Road Fire Department in Covington, La., according to his obituary. He previously was employed with the St. Tammany Fire District 4 in Mandeville, La.
