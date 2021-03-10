Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is set to present “The Three Faces of Shakespeare” and is seeking actors to bring the playwright’s words to life.
Auditions will be noon to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. March 27. Actors and actresses also have the option to audition in person or via Zoom.
To audition, select a 2- to 5-minute Shakespearean-style monologue or sonnet. For those unable to make the date, video submissions of the same length and content may be sent to shakespearestaffkvta@gmail.com.
Callbacks will be noon to 2 p.m. March 28. Those auditioning will be paired to read from the script. A mask must be worn by performers at all times with the exception of performing their audition piece. Six feet of social distance will be maintained during readings.
For information on the shows, characters and registering for audition slots, visit kvta.org/three-faces-of-shakespeare.
The show will take place Saturday, May 22, and Sunday, May 23. This fundraising event will walk viewers through three vignettes that explore Shakespeare’s most common themes: comedy, tragedy and romance.
Tickets go on sale April 24 and purchasers will be able to sign up for a time frame between 3 and 6 p.m., with groups starting every 30 minutes. Groups will be no larger than 10 people, and COVID requirements will be in place.
