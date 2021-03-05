KANKAKEE — The phrase required to be written into the dialogue of all entries for the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s upcoming 10-Minute Play Festival represents more than just a creative exercise, festival chair Debbie Emling explained.
The phrase, “Then the theatre went dark,” also refers to the pandemic’s impact on the theater world.
“It represents how, even Broadway, everything just kind of shut down and went dark, but we’re still here and being creative as to what we can do,” she said.
The local festival is returning after a three-year hiatus; it was held from 2015 to 2017.
Productions and staged readings of select entries will be performed Aug. 13 to 14 at KVTA Studios.
The organization plans to host the festival in person, but if need be it can be done virtually, Emling said.
“We’re hoping that people had some time, that maybe they’ve been creative and have done some writing,” she said.
The most recent KVTA production was “Almost, Maine” in February 2020.
Emling was set to co-direct a youth production of “Mary Poppins” in April 2020, but it was canceled when the KVTA shut down in March.
“We were a week away from tech week for our show when COVID came,” she recalled.
Youth from seventh through 12th grade and adults of any age are eligible to submit plays for the festival's 2021 return.
Entries can be emailed to kvtaplayfestivals@gmail.com; there is no entry fee.
Formatting and other guidelines can be found on the organization’s website; plays average about one page of dialogue per minute.
Adult submissions should be 10 minutes, while youth submissions can be between five and 10 minutes.
After the April 30 deadline, a panel of KVTA board members and community members with theater backgrounds will select the best three adult and two youth submissions.
All plays will be read by the panel blindly. Winners will be notified by May 31.
In addition to having their plays produced, the first-, second- and third-place adult winners will also receive $100, $50 and $25 prizes, respectively.
The first- and second-place youth winners will have their plays produced and receive monetary awards as well.
There will also be an opportunity for three to four additional submissions to have staged readings. The Audience Choice Award winner will receive $25 as well.
The youth division is a new addition this year.
“Youth have had a lot of stuff taken away, as well as the adults, with the whole pandemic,” Emling said. “We thought it would be nice to do something for our youth that they could be creative with.”
The 10-minute plays are less demanding than other plays, so people with less theater experience may feel more comfortable getting involved, Emling said.
“A lot of times, we get people who aren’t used to being on stage,” she said. “The rehearsal time is a lot less than a typical production that we do, so some people get their feet wet in the directing and the acting aspect by doing the 10-Minute Play Festival.”
In past festivals, the KVTA has received about 10 to 15 submissions. With the addition of the youth division, the group is hoping to receive more this year. Submissions and judges have come from other states as well as locally.
For less experienced writers thinking about submitting, Emling’s advice is to “get out of your comfort zone."
“Many of us are very creative, and sometimes we don’t know what our strengths are and what our talents are until we step out of the box and try different things,” she said.
As far as genre and style, past submissions have run the gamut from dramas and mysteries to comedies.
There are only a few basic requirements, such as minimal prop use, use of two to four actors and a modern, simple setting.
“We all have many stories to tell, and sometimes we just need to put them down on paper,” Emling said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.