For Kankakee Valley Theatre Association’s upcoming production of “In the Heights,” the star of the show is authenticity.

The show, which is set in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood, features a predominantly Latino/Hispanic cast. The selection of the show, according to director Sharla Ronchetto, was made by the KVTA board and aligns with the organization’s goal to look for different shows that will spotlight different groups of people.

“They’re always looking for ways to be more inclusive and get more diversity in our organization,” Ronchetto said.

