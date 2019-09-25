Daily Journal staff report
The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will open its 2019-20 season with a concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hawkins Centennial Center on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.
The theme of the concert is “Space Classics.’’ The music will take the audience through the solar system, with offerings such as Mars (the Bringer of War), Venus (the Bringer of Peace), Mercury (the Winged Messenger), Jupiter (the Bringer of Jollity), Saturn (the Bringer of Old Age), Uranus (the Magician) and Neptune (the Mystic). There also will be music from John Williams’ “Star Wars” and “ET,” all the way to “Star Trek.”
Dr. Allan Dennis returns as the KVSO music director and conductor.
The concert will be dedicated to the memory of Dr. Janet V. Leonard.
For more information and to order tickets, visit kvso.org. Tickets also can be purchased at the door.
