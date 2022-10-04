St. George Elementary School student Parker Long waves around the program to the tune of The Imperial March from Star Wars with his fellow fourth grade classmates as the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs Monday during the Youth Concert, provided by the Kankakee Kiwanis Club at Olivet Nazarene University’s Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
Elementary school students listen and dance as the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs Monday during the Youth Concert, provided by the Kankakee Kiwanis Club at Olivet Nazarene University’s Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
An elementary school student listens as the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra performs Monday during the Youth Concert, provided by the Kankakee Kiwanis Club at Olivet Nazarene University's Hawkins Centennial Chapel.
More than 1,200 area school students filled the seats of the Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University on Monday morning to experience live music performed by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.
The Kiwanis Club of Kankakee partnered with the KVSO to provide a free Youth Concert once again to area fourth, fifth and sixth graders.
Students from Bishop McNamara Grade School, Crescent City Grade School, Grant Park Middle School, Herscher Intermediate School, Iroquois West Upper Elementary School, King Middle School, Limestone Middle School, St. George School and St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Milford had their own seating sections to enjoy the show among their peers and teachers.
The orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Allan Dennis, tailors its repertoire to the young audience with a mix of classical and modern music selections.
Guest conductor Ms. Katrina Cessna, a Herscher Community School District music teacher and music director of the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra, led the performers through introductions of each section for students to hear and identify each type of instrument.
The orchestra performed brief examples of classic orchestra compositions along with popular selections from the scores of Lord of the Rings as well as the youth fan-favorite, The Imperial March, known as Darth Vader’s Theme, from the Star Wars franchise to end the event.
