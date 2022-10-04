More than 1,200 area school students filled the seats of the Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University on Monday morning to experience live music performed by the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

The Kiwanis Club of Kankakee partnered with the KVSO to provide a free Youth Concert once again to area fourth, fifth and sixth graders.

Students from Bishop McNamara Grade School, Crescent City Grade School, Grant Park Middle School, Herscher Intermediate School, Iroquois West Upper Elementary School, King Middle School, Limestone Middle School, St. George School and St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Milford had their own seating sections to enjoy the show among their peers and teachers.