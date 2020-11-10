Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SOUTH TO SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH OR MORE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST INDIANA AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM CST THIS EVENING. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED FROM ABOUT 3 PM TO 9 PM. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS, INCLUDING TENTS AND HOLIDAY DECORATIONS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY ON WEST TO EAST ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FAST MOVING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS IN THE LATE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING COULD PRODUCE BRIEF GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 50 MPH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&