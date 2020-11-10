KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District Board of Commissioners won’t select a board member to replace a vacancy before the April municipal election is held.
The board could have selected a replacement from three applicants it received to replace a vacancy created when Derek Mullady resigned as a commissioner on Aug. 27.
It declined to do so at its October board meeting, said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director at Monday’s board committee meeting.
“The board decided at the last meeting that since it was so close to the election time, they were going to just let that person be elected,” Heitz said. “If they’re not [elected], then they would appoint.”
There are four years remaining on the term of the vacant commissioner seat that will be up for election in April.
The seats for board members JJ Hollis and Dave Skelly are also up for election in April.
Heitz said the board felt the short time period between the time it could select a new board member and the upcoming election wasn’t beneficial to either side.
“They would just be getting it under their belt and if they didn’t do the paperwork to run again, then they would be out,” she said. “It just didn’t seem fair.”
Board members (or commissioners) must live in either Aroma or Kankakee townships, which make up the district, in order to serve on the board.
Those interested can pick up a park district packet at the county clerk’s office. Interest candidates must file between Dec. 14-21.
