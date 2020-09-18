In the summer months, more than 100 softball teams would be playing in tournaments at the River Road Sports Complex in Kankakee during the sport's peak popularity in the 1970s and '80s, recalled longtime player and official Gerry Gund.
Gund's weekends were more than consumed by softball.
"Consumed isn't the word," he said. "We started when the sun came up and when it went down, we were still going."
The Kankakee Valley Park District will honor National Softball Association Hall of Famer and Kankakee's own by naming the No. 1 diamond at River Road Sports Complex after Gund, the area's softball aficionado.
"Wow, that’s a privilege," said Gund when contacted on Tuesday. "I appreciate the honor. There’s a lot of people that helped me do the things we needed to do. I’d like to thank everybody that’s helped me."
The KVPD Board agreed to name the field after Gund at its committee meeting this week at the Bird Park conference room at the suggestion of commissioner Dave Skelly.
"He’s run softball tournaments for years and years through the district," Skelly said. "We’ve been very successful working with Gerry, and Gerry has been successful working with us so it’s been a very good relationship. Just recognizing his contributions to the park district would be wonderful."
After a brief discussion, the commissioners decided that they will put signage on the field and will hold a dedication ceremony in October.
"Naming that after him would be a great honor," board member J.J. Hollis said. "When you first come into the park and see that it’s Gerry Gund Field, that’s where all of the championship games are played, right there. … He’s done a lot for us and with us. Naming that field after him will be a great testimony of our appreciation for what he’s done."
Gund, a 1970 graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, became involved in softball during its heyday in the '70s. He became an NSA All-American player and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a director in 2014.
"We had men's softball and girls' softball," he said. "We were very competitive. River Road is such a good place to play. ... We had over 100 teams in girls' tournaments. This is actually unbelievable, but we also had over 100 teams for men's softball, too."
During summer months more than 100 softball teams would be playing in Kankakee recreational leagues as well. Gund credits the Hall of Fame honor bestowed on him by the NSA because of the quality of play in the area.
"We had sent some men's and girls' teams from Kankakee County to the national tournament and were successful," Gund said.
The popularity of men's softball back in the day was the precursor of getting girls' softball off and running.
"The parents wanted to get their kids involved in youth fast pitch," Gund said. "... It was incredible and still is."
Gund, who's been out of the sport for a few years, said so many people and the park district did a ton of work to make the River Road Sports Complex what it is today.
"It all started off with just one field, and now it’s diamond one. It just went one [more] at a time," he said. "It really turned out to be quite a place.
"Softball has been a great pastime for me — a lot of people that I’ve met and a lot of teams that I’ve met. It’s been a great, great time to be able to have an honor like this. I’m certainly glad to be honored and appreciated by [the park district] who are giving me this honor."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!