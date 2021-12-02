KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District will be hosting a Lighting of the Tree of Honor ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Bird Park administrative office at 893 W. Station St. in Kankakee.
The Tree of Honor ceremony will recognize active military personnel, veterans and first responders. Special guest speakers include KVPD Board President Ray Eads, Pastor James Smith and the Momence Honor Guard.
After the ceremony there will be a hot cocoa bar inside the Bird Park building for those in attendance.
For more information, contact Kyle Burton, superintendent of recreation for the KVPD, at 815-9292-1885 or via email at kburton@kvpd.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.