KANKAKEE — The length of the elected office for Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners will be reduced from six years to four years following the board’s vote this week.
Terms of elected office will be shortened, beginning with those elected in the 2025 consolidated election.
Commissioners voted 4-1 to cut the length of term by 33%.
Commissioner Dave Skelly cast the lone “no” vote.
KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said the resolution takes effect with the 2025 consolidated election.
James Frey and Joe Mantarian are running for the board in the April 4 election. Bill Spriggs, who has been on the board since 2017, is not running for re-election.
All five commissioners were sent an email seeking comment.
Commissioners Raymond Eads’ and Don Palmer’s current terms end in 2025.
The current terms for commissioners Skelly and Michael Matthews run through 2027.
“The board had been talking about making a possible change for a few months,” Spriggs said in a telephone interview. “Six years is a long time.”
After 4-and-a-half years, Spriggs said he felt like a mouse running on a wheel.
“We got a lot done, but that is a long time,” he said.
Spriggs and Eads, the current board president, said it has been a problem getting residents to run for the board.
“It has always been a problem trying to get candidates to run for the park board,” Eads wrote in an email.
“Case in point, when I was elected there were three openings on the park board and three candidates running for these slots. Two of us, Mr. Matthews and I, would not have run for office if we hadn’t been approached by Don Palmer to do so,” wrote Eads.
In addition to serving on the park board, there is an additional committee or committees that have to be manned by the commissioners, Eads explained.
Palmer did the research on moving from a six-year term to a four-year term, according to Eads.
Palmer found a number of park districts in Illinois that have a four-year term for their respective park districts, he added.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
