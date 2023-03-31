Dayna Heitz (copy)

Dayna Heitz

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — The length of the elected office for Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners will be reduced from six years to four years following the board’s vote this week.

Terms of elected office will be shortened, beginning with those elected in the 2025 consolidated election.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to cut the length of term by 33%.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you