The Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners discussed a resolution at its committee meeting on Monday to name a boat launch after longtime Kankakee outdoorsman Edwin Mullady, who passed away in December at the age of 94.
After a short discussion the board was in favor of the resolution and will formally vote on it at the Jan. 25 monthly board meeting. Either the Bird Park or River Road boat launch will be named after Mullady.
"I think it will be a good thing for the park district, and I think it will be a good thing for the community," board member J.J. Hollis said.
Hollis said he has spoken to Matt Mullady, Edwin's son, about the naming the boat launch.
"If [Matt] gives me direction where it would be more fitting to do Bird Park rather than River Road, that would be fine," he said. "That being one of our bigger boat launches. From what I'm understanding from talking to Matt, [Ed] used to use [River Road] a lot."
Ed Mullady, who was affectionately called the “Godfather of the Kankakee River,” was a big promoter of fishing and boating on the Kankakee River, according to a recent story in the Daily Journal. He was also inducted into the Illinois Outdoors Hall of Fame in March 2011.
Mullady published the Sportsman’s Letter, a publication on the outdoors, from 1958-2010. He also hosted a weekly WKAN radio show, “The Big Outdoors,” and he served as director of the Northern Illinois Anglers Association in the late 1970s.
