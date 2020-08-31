KANKAKEE — Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd approached the Kankakee Valley Park District board at its monthly meeting this past Wednesday about extending the lease agreement for KCC’s Fitness Center.
“We just want to make sure the park district and the community college are working from the same information as we talk about the Fitness Center and the Ice Valley Arena,” Boyd said.
It was reported the KCC initially paid $112,500 spread out over three years in the initial agreement finalized in 2006. Since 2010, KCC has paid $1 annually for the lease, and the agreement let it extend the deal for three additional five-year terms.
The third five-year term will run from Sept. 1, 2020, to Aug. 31, 2025. The agreement is expected to extended after that term expires.
Boyd presented the board with a packet that included a timeline of the intergovernmental agreement between KCC and KVPD. It outlined several additional contributions KCC made as part of the initial agreement that was originally struck on Nov. 20, 2003.
KCC agreed to an exchange of land of 11.53 acres to KVPD to build the Ice Valley Centre at 1601 River Road in Kankakee, and it agreed to grant all needed utility easement to KVPD. KCC agreed to compensate KVPD in the amount of $696,000.
“The community college brought that to the table to make sure that we could get that construction done,” Boyd said.
There were also cost overruns related to the construction of Ice Valley, and KCC agreed on an addendum to pay two additional sums of $225,000, paid in 2004 and 2005, respectively. Combined with $112,500 lease payments, KCC’s total payment for the facility was just more than $1.3 million.
“We appreciate the partnership,” Boyd said. “We’ve talked about that for a long time, and we want to continue that partnership. We just wanted to make sure we had all the information and are working from a shared perspective.”
In addition, KCC offers complimentary fitness center membership to all KVPD employees and commissioners.
Boyd and KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz have had talks about continuing the intergovernmental agreement.
“We do have another meeting set up for September, and we do have ongoing conversations,” Heitz said.
“We’re neighbors, and we’re friends and we have very similar missions so we’ve got to work together,” Boyd said.
KYHC contract
The parks board also agreed to a contract with the Kankakee Youth Hockey Club for its use of the Ice Valley Centre Ice Arena for the upcoming season, KYHC sponsors several youth hockey teams and the Kankakee Irish high school squad. The two agreed on the use of available meeting rooms at Ice Valley in addition to its ice time.
The board approved the contract subject to attorney reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!