Boat cleats meant to assist boat launch users at Beckman Harbor remain unused this year, much like the harbor. The Kankakee Valley Park District administration is discussing a potential rebuild of the harbor and the boat launch.

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners received the results of a feasibility study about Beckman Harbor, which has been closed since the east wall collapsed last year.

Neil Piggush, of Piggush Engineering in Bourbonnais, discussed the cost of fixing the harbor’s east wall as well as the cost to rebuild the harbor during Monday’s board meeting.

Piggush said the cost to rebuild the harbor, which has slips for 70 boats, would be $3.2 million.

