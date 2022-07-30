KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved a new contract with Executive Director Danya Heitz earlier this week.
They voted 5-0 Monday after an executive session to offer Heitz a three-year contract.
Heitz said she was going to take some time before deciding whether or not to accept.
Heitz is completing her third two-year contract, which runs through Sept. 1.
Heitz’s current salary is $104,000. Her salary in the first year of the new contract would be $109,000, she said.
Board President Raymond Eads said the commissioners are pleased with the job she is doing.
“That’s why we offered a three-year contract. We want her to stay,” he said. “I’m a big supporter of hers. We were all in approval of the offer.”
Negotiations have been ongoing for the past two months, Heitz said.
Heitz has been KVPD’s executive director since 2016. She was hired to replace Roy Collins, who was indicted and convicted of felony counts of federal wire and mail fraud.
Collins became the executive director for the district in 2011. He was a district board member four years prior to being hired.
The KVPD is made up of 33 parks that serve 36,000 residents in the district.
BUDGET ADOPTED
The commissioners adopted the budget and appropriation ordinance for the 2022-23 fiscal year at Monday’s meeting.
It passed by a 4-1 vote. Don Palmer cast the lone dissenting vote.
According to district documents, the district is budgeting $4.7 million in funding for the fiscal year that runs June 1, 2022 to May 31, 2023.
It is $500,000 more than the fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
The FY 2022-23 budget includes $2.4 million for the recreation fund. That includes $474,000 for full-time employee salaries, $474,000 for operating Ice Valley Centre and $410,000 for operating Splash Valley Aquatic Center.
The general fund budget is $1.1 million and includes $351,000 for full-time administrative and building and grounds personnel.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.