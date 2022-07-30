Dayna Heitz (copy)

Dayna Heitz

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved a new contract with Executive Director Danya Heitz earlier this week.

They voted 5-0 Monday after an executive session to offer Heitz a three-year contract.

Heitz said she was going to take some time before deciding whether or not to accept.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

