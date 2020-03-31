KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District announced today that its basketball and tennis courts have been closed, citing residents' failure to comply with social distancing guidelines.
"We have repeatedly requested and reminded our community of the importance of the governor's shelter in place and social distancing [guidelines]," read a post on the KVPD's official Facebook page. "It is our sincere regret this has to happen as this is a last resort to assist our community in staying safe and healthy in addition to following the governor's orders of shelter in place."
When Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "stay at home" mandate was issued in March, the district canceled all indoor and outdoor programming but parks, trails, walking paths and boat launches remained opened. District officials urged those using the parks to practice social distancing and to gather with 10 or more people. At that time, playgrounds were closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!