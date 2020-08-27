The residency of a Kankakee Valley Park District board member came into question at its Wednesday board meeting held in the Bird Park administrative office.
The board received an anonymous letter asking the board to “look into the residency” of board member Derek Mullady.
In part the letter read: “I understand that Derek has moved from the Kankakee area and may no longer live in the Kankakee Valley Park District area. Would this not disqualify him as a board member? If he is not a current resident, should he still be a member of the park district board?”
Board president Bill Spriggs asked Mullady if there was any truth to the letter and if he lives in the district.
“I’m going to answer this question the way Dayna [Heitz, KVPD executive director] answers questions, I’m going to give you guys a partial truth,” Mullady said. “I live on planet Earth in Kankakee County. There you go. ... It’s the truth, I’m not lying. That’s what she does. There’s your answer.”
In order to serve on the board, the requirement is for a commissioner to live in either Kankakee Township or Aroma Park Township.
Board member J.J. Hollis asked what the law is regarding residency.
“The law is that every commissioner has to be a legal voter of the district,” said David Freeman, attorney for the board. “It doesn’t make a difference what town somebody lives in, it’s a legal voter of the district, the park district.”
Freeman said that if a commissioner is not a legal voter of the park district, they automatically forfeit his or her seat. He added that the board has an obligation to the taxpayers and the residents to look into the anonymous letter, and it shouldn’t ignore the residency issue.
When Mullady was asked again to clarify his residency, he said, “That’s how she answers everything,” referring to Heitz, and then left the meeting.
The board discussed the issue further, and Freeman said he needed a consensus on how the board wanted him to proceed.
“We just gave [Mullady] a chance to be transparent, to say, ‘I don’t stay in the district or I stay in the district and this is a moot point,’” Hollis said. “He didn’t ... My recommendation, we got that letter [so] we need to investigate to see where he’s staying. ... We gave him a chance to tell us, and he blew us off. That’s what he basically just did. To be honest with you, that was very unprofessional.”
Commissioner Don Palmer was hopeful that the board would give Mullady another chance to clear up his residency at the next meeting. Palmer also asked Freeman for clarity on residency issues for similar public boards.
“When you look at residency, it’s a very fact-specific, fact-intensive review to determine residency,” Freeman said. “... Every case is different depending on the facts. Whether it’s a school board case, a municipal case or a park district case, you’re still looking at the specific facts.”
The remaining three board members — member Dave Skelly was not in attendance — then voted 2-1 to have Freeman work with Heitz to hire a third party to investigate Mullady’s residency and report back to the board.
