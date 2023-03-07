Beckman Harbor sign (copy)

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved a contract to repair the east wall in Beckman Harbor during the board’s meeting last week.

The commissioners approved awarding the contract to D Construction, Coal City, with a bid of $676,263.10, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

Kankakee Valley Construction Company, Kankakee, submitted a bid of $707,918.

