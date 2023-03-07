KANKAKEE — Kankakee Valley Park District commissioners approved a contract to repair the east wall in Beckman Harbor during the board’s meeting last week.
The commissioners approved awarding the contract to D Construction, Coal City, with a bid of $676,263.10, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.
Kankakee Valley Construction Company, Kankakee, submitted a bid of $707,918.
The engineer’s estimate was $543,887.
The east wall of Beckman Harbor collapsed in October 2021 during a rainstorm. It was determined the wall collapsed due to long-term soil erosion, and the harbor has been closed ever since.
Heitz said the work will begin this spring and take three to five months to complete, weather permitting.
River Road Park
The board also approved awarding a contract to Kankakee Valley Construction Company for the second phase of the River Road Park roadway improvement project, Heitz said.
Kankakee Valley Construction Company submitted a bid of $331,398.51.
Other companies submitting bids were R&R Inc., Bradley, $349,709.01; Hamman Wagner Excavating, Chebanse, $353,255.01; and Gallagher Asphalt, Thornton, $375,160.76.
The engineer’s estimate was $442,521.
Work will take place in spring and take four to eight weeks to complete, weather permitting, Heitz said.
In August of 2022, park district staff requested engineering plans for Phase II of the roadway improvements for River Road Park from the last entrance of the campground north and west to the launch and the metered parking lot, Heitz said.
In 2019, the Park District completed Phase I of the roadway improvements for River Road Park from the northern edge of the cemetery fencing just past the last entrance to the campground, Heitz said.
Phase III will be 2023 or 2024 depending on the funding, Heitz said.
The final phase will be from the northern edge heading south of the cemetery to the intersection of River Road.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.