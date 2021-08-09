Gardening
Patrick Daxenbichler/iStock

At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators will gather for a presentation and walk at Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais. 

The presentation will be given by Dr. Derek Rosenberger, a researcher of entomology, conservation science, endangered ecosystems, invasive species and pedagogy at Olivet Nazarene University. His presentation — titled "A New Prairie Garden" — will be given during the walk. 

The event is open to the public.