At 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators will gather for a presentation and walk at Perry Farm, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais.
The presentation will be given by Dr. Derek Rosenberger, a researcher of entomology, conservation science, endangered ecosystems, invasive species and pedagogy at Olivet Nazarene University. His presentation — titled "A New Prairie Garden" — will be given during the walk.
The event is open to the public.
